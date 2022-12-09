Death Stranding 2 is real and it's coming to PS5

(Pocket-lint) - Not-so-hot on the heels of the popular 2019 game Death Stranding, gaming legend Hideo Kojima is working on his next project - Death Stranding 2.

The game's Death Stranding 2 name is apparently only a working title right now, although that's what Kojima Productions is using across all of its promo material so it could well turn out to be the final name after all. And while we don't know a whole lot about the game beyond a stellar trailer, there are some things we do know.

We know, for example, that Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux both return for this second iteration while Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker are all being added to the cast this time out. We also know that the game will come to PlayStation 5 as well, with no confirmation of any other versions being made available - so no word on a PC version just yet. The original game got a PC Game Pass release eventually, so there's precedent there at least.

As for the game itself, you really ought to watch the trailer to get a feel for what's going on. It's suitably cinematic and what we're seeing here does look like the kind of thing we were told to expect from the PlayStation 5's horsepower. Expectations were already high before we knew the game was officially official. Now they're ready to reach fever pitch.

We don't have any timelines for when this thing si going to be ready for us to play, but that'll come soon enough. For now, it's time to watch that trailer on repeat until we do.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.