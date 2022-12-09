(Pocket-lint) - Sam Porter Bridges is back, baby.

Death Stranding offered up a unique melange of gameplay systems and storytelling, and has attracted a cult following in the years since its release. Now, a sequel is on the way from Kojima Productions.

Here are all the key details, including hints about its story, the trailers so far released, and more.

For other upcoming games, check out our lists of the most anticipated titles coming to PS5 or to Xbox Series X/S.

Death Stranding 2 trailer

Death Stranding 2 was announced at The Game Awards in December 2022 with a glitzy trailer and an appearance from Hideo Kojima himself.

It's a pretty lengthy trailer featuring some returning characters and some classic bizarre Kojima imagery.

Death Stranding 2 release date

The announcement of Death Stranding 2 is major news, but it didn't come with any attached release date.

We don't even have a window, and we would guess that if the game was headed for 2023 this fact would have been confirmed.

We'd therefore feel fairly safe in predicting that we won't be playing Death Stranding 2 until 2024 at the earliest.

Death Stranding 2 platforms

Another big part of Death Stranding 2's announcement is that it's going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive - at least at launch, anyway.

We'd imagine that it will come to PC more quickly than the long process required for the first Death Stranding, but for now it's only the PlayStation 5 that has been confirmed as a launch platform for the game.

Kojima recently announced that he's working on a game in partnership with Xbox and Microsoft, but we don't know what that is yet.

Death Stranding 2 story

The first Death Stranding had a plot that could be pretty hard to follow and ended with some ambiguities (that's a bit of an understatement, yes).

Stop reading if you're keen to avoid learning about what happened, as we'll have to touch on spoiler territory here!

At the end of the last game, our hero Sam went off-grid to live with his BB, now named Louise, while allies like Die Hardman and Fragile found new purposes.

It looks from the first trailer like he'll be dragged back into the mix again, though, older and more haggard. Fragile is back and seems to be a mother now, while Troy Baker is back as a villainous-looking guy who could be related in some way to Higgs from the last game.

Honestly, at this stage it's hard to guess too much - and Kojima will definitely want it that way on purpose.

Death Stranding 2 gameplay

Death Stranding's gameplay was divisive on release, meditative and careful in the eyes of some, but confusing and a little frustrating for others.

If its sequel follows the same template, we'll again be moving cargo across long distances using a variety of traversal options, from on-foot hiking to vehicles.

Given the theme of the first game was all about making new connections between locations you might think we'll be doing more of the same, but the first trailer for Death Stranding 2 is ominous.

Ending with the question of whether we should have connected at all, we wonder if the next game will feature some sort of departure on this side of things.

We'd still expect that travel will be the main mechanic, though, alongside the interesting combat encounters that cropped up throughout Death Stranding.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.