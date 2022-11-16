Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

PlayStation Plus tiers tipped to drop by 25% for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Sony will reportedly slash the prices of its PlayStation Plus subscription tiers by 25 per cent for Black Friday.

Leaker billbil-kun, who regularly, accurately leaks the PS Plus monthly games to be offered each month, claims that PlayStation will offer its different tiers with a quarter off the normal price.

That will seemingly apply to the yearly fee, rather than monthly, but is a great way to ensure you have PS Plus Essential, Extra or Premium for at least 12-months at a reduced price.

He also claims that the discount will start on 18 November and run until 28 November. Black Friday itself is on 25 November.

If correct, the deal prices will be:

  • PlayStation Plus Essential: $44.99 / €44.99 / £37.99 for 12-months (usually $59.99 / €59/99 / £49.99)
  • PlayStation Plus Extra: $74.99 / €74.99 / £62.99 for 12-months (usually $99.99 / €99/99 / £83.99)
  • PlayStation Plus Premium $89.99 / €89.99 / £74.99 for 12-months (usually $119.99 / €119/99 / £99.99)

The different PS Plus tiers offer increasingly expansive benefits, with Extra and Premium including access to a rapidly growing catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games. Premium also offers cloud gaming access and archive titles from PlayStation's illustrious past.

It's not yet know whether Sony will restrict the discounts to its own online (in-console) stores or whether you will also be able to get them through select retailers. We'll keep you up to date.

You can find out more about the PS Plus tiers and the games on offer in our extensive round-up: PlayStation Plus games list, price and PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium tiers explained.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
