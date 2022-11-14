(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has finally announced a release date for its next gen remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and in the enhanced form for PC from 14 December 2022.

Those who already own the game on Xbox One, PS4 or PC will get the remastered version for free as a downloadable upgrade. It'll also come with all of the DLC content released to date, including the major expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

There will also be a physical edition released at a later date.

Extra enhancements include ray tracing support, faster loading times, ad a variety of mods that will be integrated into the game. There will be additional content inspired by the Netflix show, The Witcher, too.

Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch owners won't miss out on new stuff neither. The last gen editions of The Witcher 3 will also be updated with additions and improvements, including content inspired by the Netflix series. That will come on a different date to the next gen version detailed above, however.

A dedicated REDstreams event will be presented live on Twitch next week, with some of the new features and content to be shown for the first time.

Writing by Rik Henderson.