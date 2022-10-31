(Pocket-lint) - God of War Ragnarök will be released for PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 9 November 2022 and you'll be able to read our in-depth review the day before, when global embargoes lift.

We are allowed to tell you that, from the first five hours or so of play, it's is shaping up to be one of the best first-party Sony games in many years and a real showcase title for PS5. What we won't reveal are any spoilers, but you might find it hard to avoid them entirely, especially on social media platforms, as retailers have accidentally shipped the game to some players up to 10 days before the official on-sale date.

It's something that the game's creative director, Cory Barlog, is fuming about: "A retailer selling the game two weeks before release. Just so disappointing," he tweeted.

"Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely f***ing stupid you have to do this. This is not at all how any of us at [Santa Monica Studio] wanted things to go."

a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release.



just so disappointing. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

Other members of the development team have suggest you stay clear of Reddit and YouTube until next week.

God of War Ragnarök is a sequel to the 2018 reboot and takes place three years after that game's ending. It ranps up the action and RPG elements, with fine-tuned combat and up to 120fps visuals on PS5.

That's all we'll say about it for now. We certainly don't want to spoil the surprises ourselves.

Writing by Rik Henderson.