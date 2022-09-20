(Pocket-lint) - Sony traditionally redesigns its consoles throughout their respective lifespans and the PlayStation 5 is unlikely to be an exception.

In fact, a rumour suggests a new model could be coming as soon as next summer, with an "overhaul" tipped for the "middle of FY2023".

Sources have reportedly revealed that the new model will sport a new chassis and that the disc drive could be replaced with an external alternative, connected via an additional USB-C port on the rear of the machine.

There won't be any performance boosts, however, with the sources also informing Insider Gaming that the new PS5 will feature the same internal hardware.

Essentially, it sounds like the new model will be a replacement for the PS5 Digital Edition, but sold with an additional drive. It could be slimmer and lighter though, suggests the site.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The move could also have been devised by PlayStation in order to build more units faster, to eliminate the stock issues that have plagued the PS5 since launch.

Insider Gaming claims that Sony will look to manufacture 18.5 million units of the new machine next year. That will be on top of the 12 million A-C chassis consoles it is committed to making in the coming months.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 September 2022 If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

Writing by Rik Henderson.