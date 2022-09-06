PS5 goes camo with new camouflage collection accessories

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced a trio of PlayStation 5 accessories in a gray camouflage theme, including side plates for the console itself.

The collection also includes the first DualSense controller that's not a simple, flat colour. There's a camo version of the Pulse 3D headset too.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the pattern was reimagined by the design team for a "fresher, more contemporary feel". PlayStation shapes have been incorporated into the aesthetic. It reminds us of the camo versions of the DualShock 4 controller released roughly halfway through the PS4's heyday. Hopefully, Sony will release it in other colour options too.

The side console covers will be available for both the standard PS5 and Digital Edition.

Pre-orders for the gray camouflage collection will begin on 15 September, with the DualSense controller and console covers to ship globally from 14 October. The special edition Pulse 3D headset will follow in December.

Early access will also be available to customers in the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. You need to check out PlayStation's own online store for more details closer the time.

The news comes after Sony revealed a price rise for its PlayStation 5 consoles in all regions apart from the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson.