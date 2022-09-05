(Pocket-lint) - At Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live, Sony took the opportunity to announce a very exciting new accessory for its most eager gamers - the DualSense Edge.

This is like a super-powered version of its already-impressive DualSense controllers, and packs in extra buttons, swappable parts and more besides. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming controller.

-

We'll get the bad news out of the way immediately - we don't yet know when the DualSense Edge will be released, nor do we have a price for it. Sony unveiled the controller but didn't specify either of those two major factors.

Based on our extensive experience with third-party controllers, though, we can make some estimates. Given that the standard DualSense retails at £59.99 or $69.00, we'd expect a decent uplift for the features that the Edge offers, so don't be surprised if it's up at around £150 or $160 (even that may be wishful thinking).

If that was its price point, it would undercut a lot of third-party options from the likes of Scuf or AimControllers, so we think it'd be smart, but there's no guarantee that'll be the approach.

On the release date front, we're not equipped to estimate when the controller will arrive, but if it was due in 2022 we suspect PlayStation would have said as much, so brace yourself for a launch sometime in 2023.

If you look at the DualSense Edge from the front, it really doesn't look very different from a normal DualSense, although it has a black touchpad instead of a white one like the normal model.

It's clear that that controller will feel very similar in the hand, then, which is a good thing given the excellent ergonomics of the standard DualSense.

There are two hints about a major difference, though, when you look under each thumbstick, where you can see a small toggle. This is a level to let you remove each thumbstick unit entirely from the controller, a huge change when it comes to repairability.

Given that stick drift has blighted the DualSense (and most modern controllers), this means you'll be able to buy just a replacement stick unit from PlayStation to replace it, without needing an expert to take apart your controller.

That's nice for longevity, but when it comes to gameplay the really big changes are on the back of the controller.

Firstly, and most obviously, there are two extra buttons on the back there, by default the shape of small lozenge paddles, although you can swap them out for lever-shaped versions if you prefer. These will be remappable, as will every button on the controller, and let you get a better control scheme for games where you want quick access to certain buttons.

You can swap between different button profiles on the fly, too, letting you easily set different modes for different games.

More impressively (having tested other controllers) are those little switches to change the travel distance on the pad's triggers - having variable stops to make it easier to shoot, while still being able to use the DualSense's haptic feedback and trigger tension, is a great combination that not many third party offers have managed.

The DualSense Edge will come with a braided USB-C cable that can lock into the controller to avoid accidental disconnects, which is great for competitive play in live scenarios. It'll also have three sets of thumbstick toppers for those who like to have different grips on their sticks.

The biggest competitor on the market right now for the DualSense Edge is the Scuf Reflex, which we've already fully tested and reviewed.

It's also a professional-grade option, and while we haven't gone hands-on with the Edge yet, just from a design standpoint there are some differences to summarize.

For one, Scuf lets you hugely customise the look of your controller, as you can see from our colourful version. At present, Sony hasn't said it'll offer anything like this.

Another difference is that Scuf's controller has four back buttons, rather than two, for you to remap. However, you can't remap every button on the controller - only these back buttons.

Scuf does offer clicky zero-travel triggers for the Reflex, but they're an added extra and you can't have both normal and clicky triggers to toggle between, making it a one-time choice between the two. That's a huge advantage for the DualSense Edge, in our books.

We'll be able to give a fuller sense of whether the Edge comes out on top overall once we've tested it but, for now, that's an overview of some major differences between the controllers.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.