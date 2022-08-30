New, lighter PS5 reportedly goes on sale in Australia

(Pocket-lint) - A new version of the PlayStation 5 is reported to have hit stores in Australia.

The PS5 model CF-1200A was said to be coming to Japanese retailers in mid-September, but has seemingly been shipped to Australian retailers first.

It is said to be lighter, with the new disc-based console listed as 300g less than its 2021 equivalent. And, considering the launch edition was even heavier, the new PlayStation is 600g lighter than on day one.

A new version of the PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-1202B) has also been spotted on shelves. That model is also lighter than its previous variant - shaving 200g off the overall weight.

There are no other obvious differences, however. Sony is known to have been changing parts in order to increase production and eliminate the stock shortages that have plagued the console since launch. That included a new heatsink in the previously released model. It's not yet know what parts have been swapped this time.

By reducing weight, the manufacturer's shipping costs can also be reduced, although any savings are not being passed onto customers.

Sony recently increased the price of the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition in all regions save for the US. A standard PS5 in the UK, for example, not costs £30 more - at £479.99.

