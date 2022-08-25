(Pocket-lint) - Sony has increased the price of its PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles in every country save for the United States.

It cites "high global inflation rates" for the hike, which comes into effect immediately in the UK, Europe, Australia, China, Mexico, and Canada. Pricing in Japan will change from 15 September 2022.

-

"The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing," reads a statement on the PlayStation Bliog.

"We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price of PlayStation 5 in select markets."

The new prices in listed markets is as follows:

PS5 - £479.99

PS5 Digital Edition - £389.99

PS5 - €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition - €449.99

PS5 - ¥4,299 yuan

PS5 Digital Edition - ¥3,499 yuan

PS5 - AUD $799.95

PS5 Digital Edition - AUD $649.95

PS5 - MXN $14,999

PS5 Digital Edition - MXN $12,499

PS5 - CAD $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition - CAD $519.99

PS5 - ¥60,478 yen (including tax)

PS5 Digital Edition - ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

As stated above, the US is currently exempt from any price rise. For everyone else who has so far found it difficult to get hold of a PlayStation 5 console due to stock shortages, they'll have to dig a little deeper when one finally does become available to buy.

Writing by Rik Henderson.