PS5 gets a pro controller, the DualSense Edge

(Pocket-lint) - Sony treated us to a surprise announcement at Gamescom's Opening Night Live, in the form of a pro controller for the PS5.

It's called the DualSense Edge, and it's an ultra customisable pro-grade controller from Sony.

-

The new controller allows you to remap or deactivate specific button pushes, as well as fine-tune the analogue stick sensitivity and dead zones.

You're also able to save multiple control profiles and easily swap between them. This means you always have your perfect setup on hand, no matter what game you're playing.

Aesthetically it's similar to the standard Dualsense controller, but the additions make it rival the Xbox Elite series controllers.

An Fn button allows you to access even more in-depth controls like volume, profiles and chat, without needing to leave the game.

There will be three styles of swappable stick-end: standard, high dome and low dome.

The rear paddles are also swappable, with two styles available.

If you happen to wear out your analogue stick completely, you can just swap the entire module, giving the controller a new lease of life.

The controller is wireless but it also comes with a braided USB-C cable which can lock into the controller, ensuring you stay powered up during heated sessions.

There's no word on the release date or pricing just yet, but we're looking forward to finding out more.

Writing by Luke Baker.