A PlayStation PC launcher could be on the cards

(Pocket-lint) - Sony could soon introduce its own PC games launcher, to circumnavigate the likes of Steam and the Epic Games Store.

References to a "PlayStation PC launcher" have been spotted in the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for Windows. This could enable the gaming giant to sell and launch its first-party PC titles directly.

-

It was also recently discovered that Sony's Windows games could also add PlayStation Network integration soon. That would allow PSN account holders to enjoy many of the benefits currently afforded to PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners, such as rewards.

Again, the files in Spider-Man show multiple references to the forthcoming feature, with "PNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements" amoung the keywords mined.

In short, Sony seems to be going all-in on PC gaming. The company announced its own line of PC gaming headsets and monitors recently too. The Sony Inzone range can be used with PlayStation but work best when hooked up to a decent gaming rig.

By expanding its reach with the PlayStation brand too, it can take on Microsoft in its own back yard and be less reliant on console game sales in future.

Some won't be happy if PlayStation PC titles move away from Steam, but the pill might be easier to swallow if PSN integration arrives as part of the process.

Writing by Rik Henderson.