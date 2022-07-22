(Pocket-lint) - Bungie is now officially owned by PlayStation but that doesn't stop it from continuing its stellar work on regularly releasing minor and major updates for Destiny 2.

It is also continuing to host its own annual showcase events, with the next one announced for Tuesday 23 August 2022.

The studio promises to detail "what's next" for Destiny and we're sure that, like us, you can't wait to find out.

Here's how to watch it unfold.

The Destiny 2 Showcase will stream on 23 August 2022 but we don't yet know the start time.

We'll update as soon as we receive more information.

We hope to host Bungie's Destiny 2 Showcase right here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, it was also available on the official Destiny 2 YouTube channel and Twitter last year. We fully expect the same this time around, too.

Witness what's next.



August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/wlrBjRgdIz — Destiny 2 UK (@DestinyGameUK) July 21, 2022

So far, all we have to go by is the teaser trailer for the event, which was posted on the official Destiny 2 Twitter account (as above).

Titled No Escape, it highlights key moments from the Light and Darkness saga but with little context.

As for the event itself, we can draw a few clues from last year's Showcase (which you can also rewatch below). The pre-show lasted just over an hour and involved Destiny community members, their artwork and lot of chat about Destiny (naturally). There was also a fireside chat featuring the executive creative director for the Destiny Universe, Luke Smith, and chief vision officer, Jason Jones.

The main part of the event was the last 30 minutes where Bungie unveiled The Witch Queen and other forthcoming game add-ons and events. It's highly possible we'll get similar this time too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.