(Pocket-lint) - Western Digital has announced an officially licensed version of its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles.

The SSD card comes with an integrated heatsink and can easily slot into the M.2 expansion port underneath the PS5's blade cover. We have a handy guide on how to do this here.

It is available in 1TB and 2TB sizes, so can store up to an additional 50 PS5 games. PCI Gen4 technology means both sizes can reach up to 7,000MB/s read speeds.

While the card is part of the brand's SN850 series, the official licence means that it has been tested and approved for use in the PlayStation 5.

"We’re excited for this new journey with Sony Interactive Entertainment and the opportunity to bring the officially licensed drive to PS5 gamers," said Westerm Digital's VP of consumer solutions, Susan Park.

"Western Digital’s WD_Black brand was created to bring high-performance products to gamers everywhere. Combined with this innovative partnership, we aim to deepen our current commitment to developing storage solutions that enhance the gaming experience for all gamers."

The WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 is available now on Western Digital's own online store and will hits other stores from mid-August 2022. The 1TB version retails for £179.99, and the 2TB edition £289.99.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 5 July 2022 · If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

Alternatively, the standard WD_Black SN850 with heatsink is also compatible with PS5 and available now too.

squirrel_widget_6465821

Writing by Rik Henderson.