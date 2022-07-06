Sony confirms God of War Ragnarök coming 9 November 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has confirmed that God of War Ragnarök will release on 9 November 2022, at last putting to bed rumours of any delay that would have knocked the game into 2023.

A new, very brief cinematic trailer for the game confirms the date, and features a previously unseen encounter with an enormous wolf enemy. Sony and Santa Monica Studio have also unveiled Ragnarök's collector's editions.

There is a launch edition bundling in an extra set of skins for Kratos and Atreus, as well as a digital deluxe option adding a few extras, but the glamour is reserved for two far more expensive options.

The Collector's Edition packs in a 16-inch replica of the game's version of Thor's hammer Mjolnir, along with two carved statues and a set of dwarven dice, plus a steelbook case for the game.

The even fancier Jötnar Edition offers all that, plus a cloth map, some pins, a vinyl soundtrack and a legendary ring replica, making for a huge package. The editions will all go up for pre-order on 15 July, which is when we assume we'll get pricing information. Don't expect them to come cheap, though!

You can find out more detail about the different editions of the game directly from the PlayStation blog.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.