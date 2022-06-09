God of War Ragnarok delayed to 2023, claims report

(Pocket-lint) - God of War Ragnarok was announced in September 2020 and fans have been clamouring for more information and, specifically, a release date ever since. All we've had to go on, however, is that it is coming in 2022.

Now there might be a reason Sony has played its cards close to its chest, as reports are suggesting Ragnarok been delayed until next year.

"Several European sources" have revealed that the PlayStation exclusive has slipped to 2023.

That's according to Gamereactor, which also speculates that Sony could use a further State of Play later this summer to confirm the new release date.

Before you cry into your cornflakes though, some other industry luminaries aren't so sure of the extended delay.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier posted in Resetera's comments board that his close sources have not heard of any major release setback: "It’s hard to definitely prove a negative but 'Someone Who Would Know Firsthand' just told me they haven’t heard anything about a slip to 2023, as did 'Someone Else Who Might Know Secondhand'," he wrote.

We guess we'll just have to wait to see.

One thing's for sure, if Ragnarok idoes slip to next spring, say, it would leave the PS5 and PS4 without many significant first-party exclusives come the holiday season.

Writing by Rik Henderson.