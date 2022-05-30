(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation's next virtual reality headset is an eagerly anticipated release and developers are hard at work getting over 20 titles ready for launch.

However, the problem is, we still don't know when that launch date is.

Renowned Apple leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo, has some ideas, though. He reckons the PSVR2 will be entering mass production in the second half of this year, with 1.5 million units being produced initially.

If that proves true, then we might expect a release date in the first quarter of 2023.

(1/5)

My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22. Sony may launch it in 1Q23, depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 game titles. pic.twitter.com/NIqFgg4Kjl — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 30, 2022

Sony will be streaming the next State of Play event on Thursday 2 June 2022, and the brand has confirmed that we'll be seeing some sneak peeks of "several games in development for PlayStation VR2."

Will we learn more about the release date at State of Play? Time will tell. For now, though, one thing is certain: PlayStation VR fans have a lot to be excited about.

Best PS4 games 2022: All the PlayStation 4 titles every gamer should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 30 May 2022

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Luke Baker.