PlayStation will continue to acquire studios

(Pocket-lint) - Both of the console giants have been on a serious shopping spree as of late, with Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard and Sony in talks to acquire Bungie.

In addition, Sony has acquired the studios Housemarque, Nixxes Software, Firesprite, Bluepoint, and Valkyrie, as well as investing in Discord and Devolver Digital.

You might think that's enough to wear out your credit card, but Sony says its acquisition spree is far from over.

"We’ve been extremely active in the area of M&A and investment," said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, during a PlayStation business briefing session, VGC reports.

"The purpose of these investments is to increase our core strength at PlayStation Studios, but also to acquire expertise in areas of game development where historically we have not had a significant presence. The planned Bungie partnership is a great example of the latter."

This statement reiterates that Sony plans to use the Destiny studio to bolster its offerings in the live service market.

Ryan also said that Sony expects half of its releases to be on PC and Mobile by March 2026, and further acquisitions will likely be required in order to make this happen.

In a Q&A session at the event, Ryan said "In terms of future M&A activity, the answer to that is we are not at all finished with our strategy of trying to grow PlayStation Studios inorganically."

He added, "as we transition from our historic game development strategy to a much broader and much wider market reach than we enjoy today, it is very likely that inorganic stimulus will be required to help us to realise these dreams."

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Luke Baker.