Sony: PS4 games to be "phased out"

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has revealed plans to phase out PlayStation 4 games in the next few years.

It posted a slide during a recent business briefing that suggested it will cease development of PS4 titles by 2025.

Third-parties might continue to make games for the last-gen console, but first-party titles will be shifting to PS5-only, it seems.

To be fair, the console will be 12-years old by then, having first launched in the US and Europe in 2013. And most models are already discontinued.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan also explained that Sony Interactive Entertainment wants to expand its library of PC and mobile games.

"PlayStation Studios historically has executed wonderfully in the delivery of a strong portfolio of narrative rich, graphically beautiful single-player games, but it’s certainly the case that we have restricted ourselves to a rather narrow portion of the gaming market," he said during the briefing (as reported by VGC).

"By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere."

PlayStation Studios has been gradually releasing some of Sony's first-party titles to PC in recent times, including God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn.

