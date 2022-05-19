The Last of Us remake coming this year, says reliable tipster

(Pocket-lint) - An interesting rumour that's been bubbling away for the last year or so is that Naughty Dog is working on a PlayStation 5 remake of the original The Last of Us.

The game would apparently update the first title into the engine used by Part II, and be far more of an upgrade than the Remastered version that came out for PS4 a few years ago.

Now, according to GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, who sits on the very reliable end of the scale when it comes to leaked information, the game should release by the end of 2022.

The remake was apparently started in an outsourced manner, before Naughty Dog took charge of development after it had finished work on The Last of Us Part II, which makes sense.

Now, we're reaching the point where almost every leaker is pointing towards a release date for the remaster that sits at the end of the year.

What's now clear at this stage is how much of a reimagining of the first game we might get. While Naughty Dog could be simply planning a visual upgrade with no gameplay or pacing changes, it's entirely possible that there will be more substantial differences when it comes out.

When we'll get official word on the project or confirmation that it can definitely be expected are both open questions at this stage, too.

Check out these brilliant deals on Nvidia RTX 30-series laptops By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 19 May 2022

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.