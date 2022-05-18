New PS5 console cover colours arriving next month

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has confirmed that more console cover colours are on their way for the PlayStation 5, launching in June.

The colours are familiar ones - Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink are all directly taken from DualSense controllers that share the same palettes and should let you match your console to your controller of choice.

The covers will launch in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg on 17 June, so if you're in other regions you might have to wait a little longer.

A vivid range of PS5 Console Covers in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink will be available in select regions starting June 2022: https://t.co/u4yqM3VA2x pic.twitter.com/CKcn2bS2Su — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2022

The PS5's covers are pretty easy to click and slide off, and versions of these coloured covers will be available for both the disc and digital versions of the console, as you'd hope.

Previously the covers have only come in black and red to complement the white standard edition, so this is a welcome expansion of the line. Whether Sony will ever allow players to fully customise and order unique covers is another question, though.

Some third-party versions, like Dbrand's Darkplates 2.0 are available for those looking to get a slightly more distinct look for their console, too.

Why an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series laptop is the perfect blend of power and portability By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 18 May 2022

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.