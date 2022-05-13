(Pocket-lint) - AMD might be looking for a new employee to work on a project for Sony's potential PS5 Pro, the expected follow-up to the base PlayStation 5 that it is presumably working on, based on how it handled the PS4 generation.

The rumour is sourced from a job listing that AMD has posted on LinkedIn, which describes a role working on the RDNA chips that power both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and describes a "next-generation chip development project".

While there's no out-and-out confirmation that the chip is destined for a new version of the PS5, the timeline would be relatively consistent given that the PS4 Pro came out about three years after the basic PS4, and we're now on our way to two years with the PS5.

Of course, it could just as easily be working on an enhanced version of the Xbox Series X, albeit one which could end up having a complicated name to figure out, but more smoke is currently circulating around a likely PS5 Pro.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 13 May 2022

We'll have to likely wait a long while longer before we get any official hints from Sony (or Xbox) about its plans for new versions of the PS5, and one huge factor will be the supply chain issues that are still affecting its sales of the console significantly.

PC Gaming Week (9 - 13 May) in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX

Whether you are a PC Gaming veteran or a total newbie, we've got you covered!

Visit our PC Gaming hub to get all the latest news and reviews, check out some great features and find details of the best products around.

With loads of great content dropping every day, be sure to bookmark the page and come back for your daily fix.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.