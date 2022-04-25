(Pocket-lint) - Sony has seemingly been getting in touch with users to let them know how its planned changes to PlayStation Plus are going to affect their memberships and to reassure them that choosing a new tier will be simple to achieve.

We know that Sony will put users currently subscribed to the standard PS Plus onto its new PS Plus Essential tier when the change comes into action, but they won't be locked into that until their time runs out - you will apparently be able to upgrade to a higher tier as you go.

Sony says in the email that this will need you to "pay the difference between the current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription", which is a slightly unclear way to word things.

We're hoping that means you pay the difference each month, rather than as a one-off fee, or people who have stacked their memberships for a couple of years could be sunk.

You can read the full email in the post on ResetEra, but you'd imagine we'll get a full explanation from Sony on how things will work before the changes take place in June this year.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.