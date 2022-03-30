(Pocket-lint) - Although Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan revealed that won't be adding day one releases to its new PlayStation Plus tiers, there are some top games that will be available from the service expansion this June.

Along with the details on the prices and plans, PlayStation itself confirmed several triple-A titles that will be available to PS5 and PS4 owners who take out PS Plus Extra or Premium membership.

This will include Marvel's Spider-Man and its pseudo-sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Death Stranding will also be available among the up to 400 downloadable games on offer, as will Mortal Kombat 11, God of War and Returnal.

Although the specific formats are yet to be confirmed, Returnal is a PlayStation 5 exclusive so we're hoping the current-gen Spider-Man games will also be part of the new service at no additional cost.

Other games will no doubt be revealed ahead of the new PS Plus launching in June. If we were betting folk, we'd put a fiver on Demon's Souls also being on the list.

The rest will be made up of PS4 and PS5 games, both classic and more recent.

The new PS Plus tiers will be Essential, which is effectively the same as the current paid offering; Extra, which gives you access to up to 400 games to download; and Premium, which adds 100s of PS3, PS2, original PlayStation, and PSP games to play over the cloud or download where applicable (much like PS Now, which will merge with Plus).

Monthly membership to PS Plus Extra starts at £10.99 / $14.99 / €13.99, while PS Plus Premium starts at £13.49 / $17.99 / €16.99 per month.

Writing by Rik Henderson.