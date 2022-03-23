Is PS Plus down? PS5 and PS4 online games not working

(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation Plus is down. PS5 and PS4 owners around the world are reporting issues connecting to online games, with the PlayStation Network seemingly the issue.

The problems started early this morning (UK time) and apparently affect users who downloaded and installed the new system software on their consoles.

We have tried Grand Theft Auto Online and FIFA 22 and cannot access the multiplayer online game modes on either. On FIFA 22, we are dumped back to the Ultimate Team menu screen each time we try to start a match (in all multiplayer modes). GTA Online presents an even bigger problem - it claims we don't even have active PS Plus membership.

The same issue is being reported for numerous other games online, and by many users.

DownDetector has been showing issues since around 9am GMT.

PlayStation is yet to comment, with its UK customer service Twitter account, @AskPS_UK, just stating that it is "aware some Players are experiencing issues with PlayStation Plus functionality" in replies to concerned players. It also says that the team is "investigating this immediately".

The new system software was first made available today, Wednesday 23 March 2022. It adds voice control, UI improvements and a number of fixes.

It also seems to have borked PS Plus though. For now, at least.

Writing by Rik Henderson.