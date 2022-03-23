(Pocket-lint) - An official PlayStation blog confirms it: Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is coming to PS5 "in the months ahead" - so by mid 2022 those with compatible TVs will be able to benefit from the feature for smoother, mosre consistent visuals.

So what is VRR? It's an HDMI technology that enables a TV or other display to adapt its refresh rate automatically (and in real-time) to match the frame rate being outputted by a compatible console or PC - in this case Sony's flagship console.

As such you'll need an HDMI 2.1 connection and compatible TV or monitor to be able to benefit from this forthcoming feature on PS5. What you don't need, however, is an explicitly compatible game - the PS5's VRR feature is intended to work with any title in the PlayStation catalogue (something you'll be able to turn off in the instance of any visual issues).

This is great news as it ought to reduce screen tearing and visible frame-rate issues that you might sometimes catch, making for a better gaming experience all round. Sony PlayStation says "gameplay in many PS5 titles [will] feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced."

There's no exact date on what "in the months ahead" means, but we would expect the feature to roll out come summertime 2022. Just in time for bagging one of those big upcoming hits, no doubt.

Writing by Mike Lowe.