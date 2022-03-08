Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sony's newer DualSense controllers have some telling upgrades

Sony's newer DualSense controllers have some telling upgrades
(Pocket-lint) - Thanks to some careful digging, it's been confirmed that the newest versions of Sony's excellent PS5 controller, the DualSense, have got some telling upgrades under the hood since the original version first came out alongside the console.

The DualSense got some new colours earlier this year, in the form of pink, purple and blue, and a recent teardown of these versions by YouTuber TronicsFix has revealed that they aren't the same as the ones some of us have been using for 18 months or so.

In fact, Sony seems to have made a few welcome changes, including in particular the thickening of a spring in each trigger to improve its durability. The DualSense's force triggers are amazing when games use them properly, but there have been reports that they can wear out, so this is a great tweak.

Also changing are some tiny details around the analogue sticks, another common point of failure, but the trigger springs are the most important facet. They hadn't changed when the DualSense came out in red or black, so it's a recent addition, too.

We're very much hoping that the change is being applied to every colour of new DualSense controller now, to make sure you can get the potentially more reliable build regardless of which style you opt for, but there's no official word from Sony on any of this.

