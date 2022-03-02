(Pocket-lint) - Looking to bag an elusive PlayStation 5? EE has some in stock for its customers in the UK.

Better still, the network is offering the ability to spread the cost of your PS5 purchase over a year, with 11 interest-free payments.

A PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West game - the only bundle on the site at the time of writing - costs £52 per month, for example, with a £20 upfront cost, totalling £592 all in.

You can also buy the same package outright - although it'll cost you 99 pence more than the above, at £592.99 total.

There's no Digital Edition of the console available from EE, though, it's PS5 with disc drive only.

EE isn't marking up prices here either, which is good to see, as the disc version of the PS5 alone would retail for £549 anyway, while the game would typically set you back another £69.99.

It's been notoriously difficult to obtain a PlayStation 5 since the console launched more than a year ago, so this is a rare opportunity.

Sony's next-gen offering has been in particularly high demand thanks to a raft of exclusive games, the likes of which have lacked on Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

Act fast, as we doubt this stock will last for long!

