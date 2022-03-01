Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Sony PS3 is finally, really, actually dead

Contributing editor
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Sony PS3 is finally, really, actually dead
(Pocket-lint) - Just over fifteen years after the original launch, Sony is finally ending repair support for the last PS3 revision in Japan along with support for its peripherals.

The company posted a tweet on the PlayStation Japan account that read:

"Due to the depletion of parts inventory, we will no longer be able to provide after-sales service for the PlayStation 3 CECH-4300 series main unit and all PlayStation 3 peripherals on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). If you are considering applying for this service, please make your request as soon as possible!"

A longer post was added to PlayStation Japan's support website that stated "Customers who wish to have after-sales service for the relevant model should apply for after-sales service through the online repair reception service or PlayStation Customer Support by Saturday, April 30, 2022, and by Saturday, May 7, 2022."

"Please note that repairs may not be possible before the end date due to the exhaustion of parts."

"We sincerely apologize to customers who are using this product and thank you for your understanding."

The final model to be supported by Sony's repair program was the revision known as the Super Slim model that launched in October 2012.

All other PlayStation 3 models had ceased to be supported prior to this announcement. Of course, support for the brand's more modern consoles, the PS4 and PS5, continues in all regions.

Writing by Luke Baker.
