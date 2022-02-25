(Pocket-lint) - We're a long while into rumours that PlayStation is cooking up a proper counter-thrust against Microsoft's celebrated Xbox Game Pass membership plan, in the hope that it can give gamers a similarly good-value reason to stick with its hardware.

The new scheme has been codenamed Project Spartacus, and the latest intelligence is that it's actually pretty close to being announced; we've even got an idea of what its tiers might look like.

According to reports from both Bloomberg and industry insider Jeff Grubb (as transcribed by VGC), the service will offer three levels to subscribe to. The first, and most basic, will effectively be PlayStation Plus as we know it now, granting access to online multiplayer and a few games for free each month.

The next, middle tier, will seemingly add a library of around 300 games that you can download and play at no extra cost while you're a subscriber, which sounds just like Game Pass Ultimate.

A third level, though, will also offer a roster of classic games from prior PlayStation eras, from the PS1, PS2 and PS3, which won't be easily accessed outside of the service. That's a potential USP and one that could generate some buzz if it's accurate.

According to Grubb, these tiers will be called Essential, Extra, and Premium, and will cost $10, $13, and $16 respectively each month.

That's a really intriguing offer, if it's accurate, but we might not have to wait too long to have it confirmed. Multiple industry insiders are reporting that they think a launch is right around the corner, so we could hear the full details from Sony soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.