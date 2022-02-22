Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to use your PS5 or PS4 controller on PC

(Pocket-lint) - If you're the proud owner of a PlayStation 5, or you're still using a PS4, you might have clocked the fact that both consoles have really excellent controllers. The PS5's DualSense in particular feels like a step forward thanks to its smart triggers and evolved haptic feedback.

The PS4's DualShock 4 is also a faithful option, with great ergonomics and reliable build quality. Say you want to use them on your PC, though - how do you connect controllers intended for a PlayStation to your computer? We've got the steps you need to follow, right here.

How to connect your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to PC

Connecting your DualSense to PC is fairly straightforward. The first option is to use a USB-C cable to connect it and play with a wired connection, which is ideal if you don't have Bluetooth on your computer. If you do, though, follow these steps:

  1. Put your DualSense in Bluetooth mode by holding down the PlayStation button and the Create button for three seconds until the lightbar starts flashing
  2. On your PC, get your Bluetooth settings menu up
  3. From the new connections list, select Wireless Controller
  4. If you are asked for a pairing code, enter 0000

This should be it, and your controller should be paired and working wirelessly. While most games on PC haven't been updated to let you take advantage of the pad's adaptive triggers, it's still a brilliant controller.

How to connect your DualShock 4 controller to PC

If you're using a DualShock 4 controller, the steps are really similar to connect it to your PC. This time, the cabled option will require a MicroUSB cable, since the controller doesn't have a USB-C port.

It's worth clarifying that the controller works really well with games on Steam, but can be a lot more patchy if you're not using Valve's platform - for other games you might need to download a program called DS4Windows, which is free but takes a little setup.

To connect the controller by Bluetooth, follow the below instructions:

  1. Put your DualShock 4 in pairing mode by holding down the PlayStation and Share buttons for three seconds until the lightbar flashes
  2. On your PC, get your Bluetooth settings menu ready
  3. From the new connections list, select Wireless Controller

Once you've connect it this way, you can head to Steam and add the controller through the settings menus, which will also let you calibrate its joysticks. It should work perfectly with Steam games from that point onward.

