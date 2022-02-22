How to make your PS5 connect to 5GHz Wi-Fi

(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 5 is an absolute beast of a gaming console, with a large roster of superb games, some exclusive and others not, that use its power to the fullest. However, for all that it's got next-generation specs to bring to bear, it could be limited by your own setup.

If your Wi-Fi router outputs at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz, you'll want to ensure that your console is able to make the most of wider bandwidth on a 5GHz connection, but the PS5 might be choosing to connect to the lower-spec option. Here's how to ensure it looks for the right network.

The good news is that it's a simple process, so just follow the steps we've laid out below.

On your PS5, navigate to the settings menu Select Network to enter the network settings Hit Settings, then select Set Up Internet Connection Wait for the scan to end, then hit the options button on your controller From the drop-down menu that appears, select 5GHz under Wi-Fi Frequency Bands

That should make your PS5 only consider 5GHz network bands as options to connect to, which in turn should limit it to only the fastest of your home networks, provided you have one set up. This should massively boost the potential speeds that the console can harness, and result in more stability and rarer connection issues in online games.

Once you complete the process, you should give it a couple of minutes to check that everything's working. If the change hasn't been saved, give your PS5 a restart and see if that works.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.