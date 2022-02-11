(Pocket-lint) - Here's an interesting spot by videogames site VGC: you can buy the cheaper PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Forbidden West and get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version.

That'll save you £10/$10 on the full-fat PS5 asking price, netting it for £/$59.99 instead of £/$69.99.

So how can you take advantage? It's not possible to purchase through your PS5's store, as that will send you to the PS5 version. Instead you need to log into the PlayStation Store through a browser or fire up a PS4 to make the purchase.

As VGC notes: "the PS4 version now explicitly states that it comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version".

That said, despite it being a cheaper download method, if you have access to a disc console then buying a physical copy will be cheaper still, as you can see from the best offers box below:

The sequel to the original Horizon title is set to arrive on 18 February and there's a lot of fanfare around the game's release. The series will also spawn a PlayStation VR2 exclusive title at a later date, as confirmed back in January at CES 2022.

We're certainly excited to play and if we can save a tenner in the process then so be it. Happy gaming!

