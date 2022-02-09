Sony is rolling out new beta system software to PlayStation 5 today. Here's what it adds.

Sony is rolling out a new system software beta to PlayStation 5 users globally today.

This means that a raft of new options will only be available to beta testers before they later become open to everyone, including the option to use Discord voice chats on their consoles.

Here's what the February 2022 system software beta adds to PlayStation 5. You can also scroll down to check out how to register for the beta program for future trials.

New features in PS5 system software beta (February 2022)

The latest beta for PS5 brings a few really highly-anticipated features to the table.

Check out each of its additions, below, or visit the PlayStation blog to get the full details.

Discord voice chats

As has been awaited for a while, you'll be able to use Discord to power your voice chats on PS5, including letting it show others what you're playing.

First up you'll need to link your Discord and PlayStation accounts, then authorise your PS5. This will let you use the Discord app on your phone to start a voice chat on PS5.

New social features

There are some other social features being added, including the ability to request shared screens from your friends' profiles, a new icon to let you join friends' games when available, and a tile to let you see whether your friends play a game you're checking out.

You'll also now be able to manually select captures to send to your PS App, rather than simply relying on the auto-upload system as it exists presently.

Sony is expanding its compatibility with 1440p, a popular choice of resolution among gamers. It'll now be available on a wider range of displays.

Even better, 1440p will work with variable refresh rates (VRR) to make for even smoother gaming in the case of frame drops - in compatible games.

Everyone knows the annoyance of your console asking you to plug in your DualSense controller every time you turn it on for an update. That's going to be a thing of the past - the controllers will now be able to update wirelessly.

Cloud saves

There are some new features to make it easier to get hold of your saved PS4 data from the cloud when gaming on a PS5, including new notifications prompting you to download cloud saves.

Game captures by voice

Finally, a new system will let you opt into using your voice to control your PS5 as it takes game captures. In the UK and US only, voice commands like "Hey PlayStation, capture that!" will initiate captures.

How to apply for the PS5 beta program

Although it may be too late to test the latest beta version of the system software, given it's now rolling out, you can still register as a beta tester for possible future inclusion.

Just head to the registration page here - www.playstation.com/en-gb/ps5/ps5-beta-program-sign-up/ - and sign into your PlayStation account to verify your interest.