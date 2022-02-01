Discord starts PS5 and PS4 integration

(Pocket-lint) - Way back in May 2021 Discord and Sony announced that their platforms were partnering up to make it easier to use Discord on your PS4 or PS5, and while it's taken a while for that to bear fruit we're seeing the start of the results, now.

Discord has announced that it's rolling out integration between PlayStation Network accounts and its own, to finally let your friends on Discord see when you're on your console playing something - a feature that's been on Xbox for years.

It means that you can display the game you're playing, your PlayStation Network ID for friends to add you with, and your status all without having to worry about fiddling around with your status manually.

The steps are just the same as linking any other service, just by heading to User Settings > Connections on the app or program, then clicking on the PlayStation logo to begin the process. If you can't see the logo yet, that suggests that the change hasn't quite reached your territory.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 12 March 2021 Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

Whether this leads to an eventual full Discord app that lets you chat using the service instead of Sony's own built-in party system, unlocking cross-platform chatting among other boons, is anyone's guess, but it's nice to see PlayStation catching up.

You can read a bit more detail about this integration's rollout in the Discord blog post here.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.