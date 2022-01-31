PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 release date could be near

(Pocket-lint) - Cyberpunk 2077's launch in late 2020 was something fairly close to disastrous thanks to the fairly atrocious performance the game managed on the then-current-gen consoles, PS4 and Xbox One.

Even on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X the game had a huge range of bugs and issues when it came out and, while fixes have come in droves, a full next-gen release for the game offering better performance and higher-quality visuals has long been in the pipeline.

In late 2021 this was delayed into 2022, and now we've got a hint that at least the PS5 version might be on its way out very soon, thanks to @PlaystationSize - a Twitter account that monitors upcoming game files on PlayStation Network and reports their file sizes.

The account-holder reckons the native PS5 version is coming in mid-February or early March this year, and attached the art you can see above, which is a new bit of marketing material, indicating that it's found new files to corroborate this claim.

That lines up with developer CD Projekt Red's projection for a Q1 launch in 2022, and a recent investors' call for the business confirmed that the version should be on track to meet its schedule, as should the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 which is in development, aiming for a Q2 launch.

Whether the next-gen iteration of Cyberpunk 2077 is stable and pretty enough to warrant dipping back in for those of us who couldn't push through the bugs first time around remains to be seen, but it sounds like we'll get the chance to try it fairly soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.