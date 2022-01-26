Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

How to transfer PS5 screens and clips to your phone easily

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Pocket-lint How to transfer PS5 screens and clips to your phone easily
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 5 has been quietly getting a small update for users recently, in particular those in North America, to let them more easily share clips and screenshots they've captured on the console with their friends.

The new system lets you enable auto-uploads to the PS App, Sony's companion app for its consoles, where your captures will stay for 14 days while you decide how you want to use them, if at all.

Previously, the only ways to get captures off your console were to plug in a USB drive to transfer them, or to upload them directly to a social media channel like Twitter or YouTube. A few workarounds had been found, but this new way is far simpler.

To enable it, follow the steps below (some of which may not work in your region yet, so you may need some patience).

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

This brilliant store has digital keys for sale for all the biggest games.

How to auto-upload captures from your PS5 to your phone

  1. On your PS5's home menu, click on your Game Library and then navigate to your Media Gallery
  2. Open up the Gallery and see if you receive a new prompt offering auto-uploads
  3. If you do, agree to turn the feature on
  4. Open up the PS App on your phone (force close it completely first if this is the first instance of trying auto-uploads)
  5. Hit the Game Library icon on your navigation bar, then go to Captures
  6. Here you'll find new captures you've made since activating the feature, ready to share

The feature shouldn't require a system update to become activated, so if you're not currently able to use it (which is the case for us here in the UK at the moment), you might just have to try again soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
Recommended for you
Sniper Elite 5 release date, trailers and everything you need to know
Sniper Elite 5 release date, trailers and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
How to transfer PS5 screens and clips to your phone easily
How to transfer PS5 screens and clips to your phone easily By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2022 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2022 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·