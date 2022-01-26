Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

PlayStation will get next three Call of Duty games for sure

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Activision PlayStation will get next three Call of Duty games for sure
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty fans who own a PlayStation 4 or PS5 have been in limbo for the last couple of weeks after news broke of Xbox buying Activision in a deal worth $69 billion.

Now, there's a ray of hope - or, at least, a temporary reprieve. The reliable Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has cited sources familiar with the huge gaming deal to clarify just what it means for the next few COD games on PlayStation.

According to his sources, the next three major COD releases will still release on PlayStation as a minimum, comprising the untitled main games in 2022 and 2023, along with a new second iteration of the smash hit free-to-play title, Warzone, also most likely in 2023.

Whether Xbox sticks to those release dates, which are estimates based on the release pattern of COD in recent years, isn't guaranteed, but for now you can assume that Activision will be carrying on under that impression.

If those are the only games covered by any sort of agreement between Activision and PlayStation, the other obvious question is what will happen to subsequent Call of Duty titles that aren't included in any contracts.

While the above Tweet from Phil Spencer suggests that COD might continue on PlayStation in the longterm, it's also entirely possible (if not likely) that it's referring to the games Schreier has reported on, and that the fate of titles further down the line will remain in Xbox's strategic hands.

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

This brilliant store has digital keys for sale for all the biggest games.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
Recommended for you
Sniper Elite 5 release date, trailers and everything you need to know
Sniper Elite 5 release date, trailers and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox Series X/S sales estimated to have passed 12 million, as company reports record annual revenue
Xbox Series X/S sales estimated to have passed 12 million, as company reports record annual revenue By Conor Allison ·
EA confirms that three new Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2
EA confirms that three new Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2 By Rik Henderson ·