Is Sony expanding PS5 backward compatibility?

(Pocket-lint) - Sony may be expanding the PlayStation 5's backward compatibility abilities. A number of PS3 games have appeared on the PlayStation Store with pricing, so aren't just those available through PS Now.

Indeed, some aren't even listed on PlayStation's cloud streaming service.

Up to now, only PlayStation 4 titles have been available on PS5. But a recent patent filing by Sony's Mark Cerny did hint at further emulation software being in development.

As reported by VGC, the patent titled "backward compatibility through the use of spoof clock and fine grain frequency control" could enable older PlayStation games to be emulated correctly.

Several Twitter users have spotted PS3 games on the PlayStation Store, including @adventkamen who found two Prince of Persia titles - The Forgotten Sands and The Two Thrones HD - listed at $17.99 and $13.49 respectively.

Others have seen Dead or Alive 5 for £7.99 in the UK store. That's not available on PS Now.

It's not yet known whether these games work effectively right now or are placeholders (we've yet to try them ourselves), but it could be part of Sony's much-speculated master plan to take on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by combining PS Now with PlayStation Plus and charging a subscription fee.

As long as PaRappa the Rapper pseudo-sequel Um Jammer Lammy finally becomes available on something other than a PSOne, where do we sign up?

Writing by Rik Henderson.