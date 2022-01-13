God of War can run at 8K on PC with the right hardware

(Pocket-lint) - God of War was incredibly popular when it was released on PlayStation back in 2018, now it's on PC with some serious graphical upgrades.

Those upgrades include a variety of things to make PC gamers drool. They include unlocked framerates for peak performance, higher resolution shadows, improved reflections and more.

Frame rates are getting a boost with Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and the game also supports Nvidia's Reflex low latency technology. Add to that support for 21:9 ultra-widescreen and you've got yourself an appealing gaming experience.

TechRadar reports that things are much more eye-pleasing with the right hardware though. While using the very best graphics card Nvidia has to offer (at the moment), Matt Hanson, TechRadar's Senior Computing editor was able to get God of War to run at 8K resolution.

An impressive feat, even for an older game.

Benchmarking the game in various ways he was able to get over 30FPS at 8K on original settings. Using an RTX 3090 graphics card also gives access to the benefits of Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling to upscale visuals using AI and get a performance boost too.

Apparently, with DLSS set to Ultra Performance mode, the game ran at nearly 60FPS and was a lot smoother to play even on ultra graphics settings. DLSS doesn't always look as good as native settings though but it's great to see the potential for making the most of an already awesome looking game.

We're looking forward to playing the game on our extreme gaming machine as well.

Writing by Adrian Willings.