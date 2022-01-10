(Pocket-lint) - The new Nova Pink and Starlight Blue DualSense colour variants are now available to pre-order for their 14 January release.

Announced in the middle of December, these PS5 controller versions will launch first, with the Galactic Purple model to hit general release a bit later - in February.

PlayStation will also release custom covers to match the new DualSense colours, plus the existing Cosmic Red and Midnight Black editions it launched last year. However, there's still no exact date when they will be available to purchase.

The latter two covers are thought to be coming later this month (potentially 21 January), but the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple covers are only said to be available "first half of 2022".

Still, you can get ahead of the game by pre-ordering the Nova Pink and Starlight Blue DualSense controllers first.

The Nova Pink variant puts paid to the suggestion that the Cosmic Red controller is pink itself. It's more a hot pink, we feel.

The Starlight Blue controller is a bright light blue colour and is unlikely to be lost in a cabinet (or anywhere else).

Both naturally feature the innovative tech launched with the original white DualSense, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

