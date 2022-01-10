February PlayStation State of Play could show PSVR2

(Pocket-lint) - We haven't had a PlayStation State of Play presentation in a little while now, and the streams tend to come relatively regularly through a calendar year, so it's only sensible that rumours are starting to swirl about when Sony will next drop one, and what it'll contain.

Now, a seasoned leaker has indicated that he expects the next State of Play to drop in February, and that it could be the perfect time for Sony to finally unveil the new design of its second-generation VR headset, PSVR 2.

Tom Henderson, who's pretty reliable when it comes to big franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield, says that he expects the stream to take place in February based on past PlayStation events.

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.



It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 9, 2022

While Sony unveiled some of the technical specs of its next VR headset at CES 2022, it still hasn't fully shown off what it'll look like (or what it will cost), so any big stream it holds from now onward will have that question lingering in the background.

Of course, there are also plenty of huge and long-awaited games that it might show off more from, not the least of which is God of War: Ragnarök, which might be releasing this year at some point.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.