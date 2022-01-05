LAS VEGAS (Pocket-lint) - At Sony's CES 2022 press conference, PlayStation CEO, Jim Ryan, took to the stage to officially confirm the name of its second-generation virtual reality headset for PS5: PlayStation VR2 (or PS VR2 for short).

To showcase the forthcoming headset's capabilities there's a whole new AAA game, a VR specific title called Horizon: Call of the Mountain, developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite. We're sure that Aloy fans will be extra excited about this virtual reality specific. Check out the official trailer below:

Ryan didn't go as far as revealing the headset itself, but did confirm a number of PS VR2's features. It will offer eye-tracking and foveated rendering, offer a 110-degree field of view, and include haptic feedback for subtle vibrations to add to user immersion.

In terms of visual fidelity, Ryan described it as "best in class", confirming "4K HDR" capability. That's a lot of resolution, and a bit of an oversell: as an official PlayStation blog reveals,the headset will offer 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye. Refresh rates of 90Hz and 120Hz are possible.

There's a six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​, four cameras integrated for headset and controller tracking​, an IR camera for eye tracking per eye, and both a built-in microphone and headset.

The included controllers, called PlayStation VR Sense controllers, will also offer haptic feedback, with Ryan commenting that players will be able to "feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way".

The big question on our lips, however, is when the headset will launch. Guerilla Games is currently busy putting the finishing touches to Horizon: Forbidden West, due February 18. Exciting virtual reality times for PlayStation 5 users is coming, based on this big slice of CES 2022 news, but we wonder just how long we'll have to wait.

Corrections - [05/01/2022] An earlier version of this report suggested a 18 February launch date, we regret this error - that date is when Horizon: Forbidden West will launch, not Call of the Mountain or PSVR2.