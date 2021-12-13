Sony unveils custom covers for the PS5, new DualSense colours

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has unveiled custom covers for the PlayStation 5, after months of speculation that it was working on its own answer to third-party cover options like Dbrand's Darkplates 2.0

The covers will be available on 21 January 2022, although at first only in black and red, and come in a range of five new colours, making six options in total including the console's default white look. Those colours are officially named Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black.

Swapping covers on a PS5 is a pretty simple matter, so these will be easily added onto their consoles by those who opt to pick them up, and Sony has also shown off new DualSense models to mean that you can pick up both covers and controllers in all of those colours.

The covers appear to be priced at $55 in the US, with UK pricing to be confirmed - something that's likely to be a key determinant in whether people feel it's worth it to switch up the look of their console according to either their interior decor or their taste.

We're always a fan of more options, though, and we'd assume that at some point Sony will start selling the console itself with the different faceplates, so that you don't have to have a spare set stored away if you do fancy one of these new covers.