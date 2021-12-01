Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

The PS5 finally gets HDR support on YouTube's app

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint The PS5 finally gets HDR support on YouTube's app
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - You might not have noticed its absence, but the YouTube app on PlayStation 5 had been short of one feature since it launched at the console's release date last year - high dynamic range (or HDR, as most people know it).

The richer colours that it lets videos take advantage of are something that many (if not most) PS5 games utilise, but for some reason it took YouTube quite a while to add it to its video player for the console.

Now, the eagle-eyed team at FlatPanelsHD has spotted that it's live, thanks to some backend testing - although it can't be sure exactly when the change happened.

While it might not be a life-changing update, this does mean that channels uploading in HDR will appear more vibrant and high quality, which is a nice little win.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills ·

That said, if you're a fairly casual YouTube viewer there's a decent chance nothing you ever watch actually uses HDR, but it's one of those bits of tech that's only going to become more prevalent as time goes by, so there's absolutely no harm in it working now.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 1 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox free Games with Gold for December 2021: The Escapists 2 and more
Xbox free Games with Gold for December 2021: The Escapists 2 and more By Rik Henderson ·
Qualcomm's Nintendo Switch-style mobile gaming concept leaks ahead of today's announcement
Qualcomm's Nintendo Switch-style mobile gaming concept leaks ahead of today's announcement By Rik Henderson ·