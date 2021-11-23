Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Great PS5 SSD deal gets you extra 1TB with 31% off

(Pocket-lint) - Ever since PlayStation unlocked the ability to upgrade a PS5's internal storage, we've been scouring the 'net for great deals on compatible SSD cards. After all, next-gen games take up a sizeable amount of the existing space and having to uninstall and reinstall favourites is a pain.

Thankfully, the Black Friday sales have started and one card from Crucial is available with a very healthy discount indeed. The PlayStation 5-compatible Crucial P5 Plus has more than a 30 per cent saving at present.

In the UK, that brings it down to a very manageable £107. There are even big discounts in Central Europe and the US.

The Crucial P5 Plus is a very decent card too, one that the Digital Foundry also recommends. It more than meets Sony's recommendations for minimum specifications, although you might need to invest in a heat sink too.

Sony does stress that a heat sink is important and many compatible cards come with them installed already. However, that usually adds a premium to the price.

We recommend you just install one yourself instead... it's actually very easy, like placing a sticker really. We explain exactly how to do it here.

There are several available, you just have to make sure it's not too wide so will fit inside the console.

