Great PS5 SSD deal gets you extra 1TB with 31% off

(Pocket-lint) - Ever since PlayStation unlocked the ability to upgrade a PS5's internal storage, we've been scouring the 'net for great deals on compatible SSD cards. After all, next-gen games take up a sizeable amount of the existing space and having to uninstall and reinstall favourites is a pain.

Thankfully, the Black Friday sales have started and one card from Crucial is available with a very healthy discount indeed. The PlayStation 5-compatible Crucial P5 Plus has more than a 30 per cent saving at present.

In the UK, that brings it down to a very manageable £107. There are even big discounts in Central Europe and the US.

The Crucial P5 Plus is a very decent card too, one that the Digital Foundry also recommends. It more than meets Sony's recommendations for minimum specifications, although you might need to invest in a heat sink too.

Sony does stress that a heat sink is important and many compatible cards come with them installed already. However, that usually adds a premium to the price.

We recommend you just install one yourself instead... it's actually very easy, like placing a sticker really. We explain exactly how to do it here.

There are several available, you just have to make sure it's not too wide so will fit inside the console.

