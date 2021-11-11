PS5 stock shortage could get even more painful

(Pocket-lint) - There's no denying how successful the PlayStation 5 has been in its first year. More than 13 million units have shipped to date, making it the fastest selling games console of all time.

However, consumers actually getting their hands on one has been a less happy tale. Scalping has been a real problem, with online retail stock often landing into the hands of resellers rather than fans.

That and a global chip shortage have meant demand has far exceeded stock.

Sadly, that looks set to continue as the PS5 enters its second year. A Bloomberg report claims that Sony has had to revise its production outlook for the fiscal year ending in March - and not upwardly.

Having previously targeted 16 million units, "people familiar with its operations" revealed that it is having to settle for a million less due to the chip crisis.

And when you look at how many have shipped already, that means there will only be roughly a million more units hitting the worldwide market for Christmas and the first few months of 2022.

It's not just Sony that is incapable of hitting its original targets, Nintendo recently warned that Switch units could become scarce, having cut its production projections by 1.5 million consoles. And, while Microsoft rarely talks numbers, its Xbox Series X machine is no easier to get hold of.

Basically, it could be traditional walnuts and tangerines in stockings this Christmas, we're afraid.