Dbrand is back selling new and improved PS5 Darkplates, with vents

(Pocket-lint) - Dbrand certainly knows how to kick up a dust storm - it made a lot of noise at the weekend around Sony killing off its popular (and hard-to-find) Darkplates, robbing customers of way to customise their PS5s in the process.

Now it's announced that Darkplates are in fact back, but with a redesign that should make them harder for Sony to justify any attempts to kill them once more. The changes are pretty obvious - gone are the PS5's distinctive wing-tips and in are fan vents on the bottom and top of the console.

Dbrand says this should improve thermal performance by circulating more air through the console, and it also means that your PlayStation 5 will look substantially different to a stock model, whether you pick the plates up in black, grey or white.

The new models are on pre-order through Dbrand already, so there's no doubt this has all been part of a canny publicity plan, but that doesn't mean there isn't some interesting fallout. Another lengthy Reddit post from the company acknowledges that even with the edges smoothed out Sony could still very possibly take issue with the plates.

We'll have to see whether more legal action does come about, but in the meantime it'll also be interesting to find out how those fan vents affect the PS5's noise output. Similarly, while Dbrand's marketing confirms the PS5 runs cooler without any side panels, as justification for its vents, it doesn't show that test's results with its own panels attached, so whether they make much of a difference will be an open question until they ship.