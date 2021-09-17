(Pocket-lint) - Sony Interactive Entertainment will continue its expansion into games beyond the PlayStation consoles by bringing WipEout to Android and iOS mobile devices early next year. However, it's not quite the WipEout you and we know and love.

Instead, WipEout Rush is a card game with racing elements. Developed by Rogue Games, the mobile title will be story-lead and seems to be more a management game than a breakneck racer.

You manage a team of racers and supply them with vehicles and weapons: "Merge vehicles to unlock new ones, and merge weapons to equip your drivers with superior firepower," the studio says under the announcement trailer. "Work your way through the ranks, equipping your team of drivers with the right gear to take down the soon to be former champions."

As the game is still early in development, there is little else to go on for now. Rogue Games' founder, Matt Casamassina, told his old employer IGN that the WipEout heritage will be respected, but in refashioned form: "We’re delighted that we could rethink WipEout for mobile with some fun new play mechanics and gorgeous visuals.

"We hope fans will come to it with an open mind because - although different - we’re proud to bring the WipEout franchise back into focus with a fresh take on the formula."

The game will include over 60 ships from the original PlayStation releases, plus 12 championship cup races and a single-player campaign.

It will be out in early 2022.