Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

WipEout returns as Android / iOS game but not as you'd expect

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Rogue Games WipEout returns as Android / iOS game but not as you'd expect
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony Interactive Entertainment will continue its expansion into games beyond the PlayStation consoles by bringing WipEout to Android and iOS mobile devices early next year. However, it's not quite the WipEout you and we know and love.

Instead, WipEout Rush is a card game with racing elements. Developed by Rogue Games, the mobile title will be story-lead and seems to be more a management game than a breakneck racer.

You manage a team of racers and supply them with vehicles and weapons: "Merge vehicles to unlock new ones, and merge weapons to equip your drivers with superior firepower," the studio says under the announcement trailer. "Work your way through the ranks, equipping your team of drivers with the right gear to take down the soon to be former champions."

As the game is still early in development, there is little else to go on for now. Rogue Games' founder, Matt Casamassina, told his old employer IGN that the WipEout heritage will be respected, but in refashioned form: "We’re delighted that we could rethink WipEout for mobile with some fun new play mechanics and gorgeous visuals.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

"We hope fans will come to it with an open mind because - although different - we’re proud to bring the WipEout franchise back into focus with a fresh take on the formula."

The game will include over 60 ships from the original PlayStation releases, plus 12 championship cup races and a single-player campaign.

It will be out in early 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 17 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Cheaper Xbox Storage Expansion Card could be coming soon
Cheaper Xbox Storage Expansion Card could be coming soon By Rik Henderson ·
WipEout returns as Android / iOS game but not as you'd expect
WipEout returns as Android / iOS game but not as you'd expect By Rik Henderson ·
Call of Duty Mobile Season 8: Blackout map rumoured for next CODM season
Call of Duty Mobile Season 8: Blackout map rumoured for next CODM season By Chris Hall ·