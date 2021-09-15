(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced plans to introduce a new midnight black version of its Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset in October.

Designed to match the similarly-coloured DualSense controller released recently, the PS5 headset will be identical to the model already available in everything but hue.

That means it will come with a plastic headband surrounding a rubberised insert for comfort. The earcups will be made from foam and artificial leather, while microphones for talking to other gamers will be hidden.

The headset's main unique selling point is its compatibility with 3D Audio. Many games now support the virtual surround sound format specific to the PlayStation 5 and they play rather well through Sony's own headset.

The technology encompasses the wearer, making it feel like the sound is coming from the right in-game direction no matter where you turn your head.

You also get a dongle with the Pulse 3D, so it's not possible to use it with a smartphone or other device - there is no Bluetooth support. You do get a 3.5mm audio port though, so can wire it to a supporting phone or tablet.

As well as the headset, Sony has announced a new equaliser control app built into the latest PS5 system software that allows you to tweak the sound signature. There are three presets: standard, bass boost and shooter.

The midnight black Pulse 3D headset will be available from next month. It will cost the same as the existing white version - £89.99 in the UK, around $99 in the US.